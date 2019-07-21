Home The Sunday Standard

States flouting norms on claims under FRA

States are flouting norms by not giving claimants the required 60 days to appeal against the rejection of their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), activists said on Saturday. 

rainforests

Image used for representational purpose.

NEW DELHI:  States are flouting norms by not giving claimants the required 60 days to appeal against the rejection of their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), activists said on Saturday. Implementation of the Act remains a challenge at the ground level, the activists said in a press conference held ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on July 24 on evictions under the Act.

The states had been directed by the apex court to file affidavits in the matter. The total number of rejections under the FRA at the district level committee (DLC) in Odisha is 13,851  — a sharp increase from the earlier figure of 2,216 submitted by the state. The data is from the state government’s affidavit filed in the Supreme Court. 

According to the data, 5,373 claims by Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 8,478 claims by Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFD) were rejected in Odisha. The highest number of rejections at the district level was in the Ganjam district, at 3,346 for the ST communities. Among the OTFD, the highest number of rejections at the district level was 3,294 in Balangir district. The total number of rejections which may translate into eviction of families is over 7,500 in Odisha.

“The rejections at the DLC are final rejections. Case studies from the ground show that claimants were given short windows of around 15 days as opposed to the 60 days when they can appeal to the gram sabha,” said Y Giri Rao, member of forest rights group Community Forest Rights-Learning and Advocacy.    
A similar pattern was observed in West Bengal where claimants were given little time to respond, said Souparna Lahiri of the All India Forum for Forest Movements.

Orissa on top 
According to the data, 5,373 claims by Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 8,478 claims by Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFD) were rejected in Odisha. 

Forest Rights Act Supreme Court District level committee
