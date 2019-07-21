Stranger Things got stranger?

Angela Paljor By

With the first two seasons of Netflix’s Stranger Things setting the bar high, the third one was rather mellow on the sci-fi and high on the unanticipated deaths, especially of the most beloved character, Jim Hopper (David Harbour). The result, Season 3 has perplexed fans into wondering what’s next.

Noida-based Nandini Pkhriyal has been freaking out over the ending, saying, “We lost so many characters, especially Hopper. But thanks to the post-credit scene there seems to one American prisoner with the Russians. I’m hoping it will be Hopper and once he is back, he and Joyce Byers will definitely go for the most awaited date,” says the 21-year-old, who feels Season 3 was definitely binge-worthy.

Another shocking twist in the finale was to see El losing her powers. The frustration was not just limited to El but also her fans who like Pkhriyal are hoping that the next season will see her back in action.Sachin Yadav, pursuing his Master from JNU, believes that El will get her powers back when Will feels the presence of the Demogorgon again.

However, Yadav also wonders whether other characters with powers like El will surface? “It has happened before in the episode The Lost Sister when El meets Kali, and knowing that the digit 11 is engraved in El’s hand, there might as well be others who will help save El and the gang save the earth.”Suvigya Chauhan, who is studying for the UPSC exams, thinks the latest season is ‘epic’. “Not just the acting but the whole story plot was intriguing and emotional. All the people I known cried during the last part where El cries after reading Hopper’s speech,” says Chauhan, who feels that Hopper too might have crossed over the Upside Down world. “My theory is that it would be El who will bring Hopper back from the third dimension.”

Unlike the rest, JNU student Mayank Laleria, who after the heartbreaking finale of Game Of Thrones, found himself intrigued by Stranger Things, feels disappointed. “The initial two seasons were so absorbing that my expectations only grew. However, the way Steve Harrington’s character has played out was disappointing, especially after he has time and again saved the lives of the kids,” says he, adding, “Also the idea of Russians opening up the door right under the nose of American is also vague. Now I’m wondering how the Demogorgon captivated by the Russians will find its way to Hawkins to avenge his kind.” What remains, is to wait and see if Stranger Things revives the lost characters or will we be losing more.