Meet a cardiologist with a heart of gold

Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, won the 2019 Dr Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health at the 72nd World Health Assembly.

NEW DELHI:  He wanted to become a cardiologist at the age of 14. Several years later, Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is not only a much revered man in the field of medicine but his years of experience and medical research have earned him plenty of accolades. The latest feather in his cap was the 2019 Dr Lee Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health at the 72nd World Health Assembly.

Bhargava, also a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has also been behind several targeted health initiatives for the city. Bhargava was felicitated with the prestigious award for his achievements as a cardiologist, innovator and researcher. He is widely regarded as a leader in the field of biomedical innovations public health and medical research.

His work for vulnerable sections sets him apart in the field and has made him one of the most respected cardiologists going around. “My father’s death spurred me on to become a cardiologist. I thank the Almighty for making me capable enough to give back to the society,” he said.

Opening up on his Delhi-centric initiatives, Bhargava said, “We have put together a few programmes focusing on public health. One of these is mission DELHI (Delhi Emergency Life Heart-attack Initiative) for early diagnosis and treatment of people who have suffered heart attacks by trained paramedics. This initiative is aimed at promoting motorcycle ambulance services.”

