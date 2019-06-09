Home The Sunday Standard

Berlin calling for Malini Awasthi

She tells us,  “Berlin is known for its history and musical culture, so when I got the invitation I was really surprised. I’m so looking forward to performing there.”

Published: 09th June 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Malini Awasthi has performed in Düsseldorf and Bonn before, but it’s her first time in Berlin, so her excitement of being invited to perform at the Tagore Center, Berlin, on June 12, is immeasurable. We catch up with the folk singer over the phone before she leaves for the show. She tells us,  “Berlin is known for its history and musical culture, so when I got the invitation I was really surprised. I’m so looking forward to performing there.”

For the show, Awasthi has a rather interesting mix of songs. “I’ll be singing about the struggles of women, songs of longing and love, celebrating rain by the farmers, the pain of leaving your country and moving to a new one, the festival of colour and more. But what makes me different than other folk singers is that I talk about the songs. So, in this sense I take the role of a storyteller than a singer,” says the artiste.

Though a trained singer in classical music, it was folk that she chose to peruse. “I always felt the need to talk about traditional songs that showcase our culture the best. With globalisation, India that once only stood for Taj Mahal and Bharatnatyam, is now being known for its performing arts. While earlier the focus has been on visual art, today folk song is on the same platform, not just in India but across the world.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malini Awasthi Berlin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp