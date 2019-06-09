Home The Sunday Standard

Class IX, X to get midday meals in Delhi government schools from 2020

The decision was taken in the first meetings chaired by the new Union Human Resources Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

Published: 09th June 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

NEW DELHI: Starting next year, the midday meal scheme is likely to be extended to students in classes IX and X in government schools across the country.

The decision was taken in the first meetings chaired by the new Union Human Resources Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank.

“Our initial estimate is that an additional Rs 4,000 crore would be required to extend the service till secondary level,” a senior official in the school education department said. “We are hoping to get the Cabinet nod by the year-end and the programme is likely to be expanded from the next financial year.” Another official said the matter will also be discussed in the meeting of state education ministers on June 22.

Educationist Anjela Taneja hailed the proposed plan and said providing meals in schools is a practice followed in most of the developed world. “There is however a flip side to it and it should be ensured that teachers do not get sucked into it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Midday meal Midday meal scheme Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp