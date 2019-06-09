AAP trying to mislead people by launching the outcome budget: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari

Home The Sunday Standard

Tiwari said that while Kejriwal was given a massive mandate by the people of Delhi, he had failed to fulfil the promises made by him.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari claimed on Saturday that the AAP was trying to “mislead” the people yet again by launching the outcome budget in view of the 2020 Assembly elections.

Tiwari’s claim comes after Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia presented the third outcome budget for the year 2019-20, and claimed it as a marker for achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Tiwari though claimed that the budget was a failure and that the AAP and the Delhi Government had itself admitted that it has not been able to work successfully for the betterment of the people.

“Through the outcome budget, the Kejriwal government is admitting that it has failed and hence there is only one alternative before the people and that is BJP. The people of Delhi are ready to form BJP government with full majority in the Assembly Elections,” said Tiwari.

Tiwari questioned as to how Kejriwal would be able to provide free travel to women in metro and buses when he failed to provide free Wi-Fi in the past four years.

Tiwari further said that according to the outcome budget, the government had to install CCTVs, provide free Wi-Fi services, and start new buses including e-buses in the city. The Kejriwal government was also supposed to introduce subsidy on e-vehicles and provide an exemption in the registration of CNG vehicles by adopting e-policy, but Tiwari claimed that the government had failed to live up to any of these promises.

“The AAP had promised for E-buses, subsidy on e-vehicles, starting Mohalla Clinics, land escaping on the roads, solar panel on the cycle tracks etc within five years. In reality, the AAP could not do anything and betrayed the people.”

Tiwari said that the people of Delhi were ready to form a BJP government with full majority in the upcoming Assembly Elections and said that the voters know that the only way ahead was to have the BJP in power at both state and Centre.

