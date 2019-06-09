Power failure in Delhi Metro’s Yellow line leaves commuters hassled 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Commuters travelling in Delhi Metro’s Yellow line on Saturday were once again left hassled due to a power failure on the busy section between Udyog Bhawan and Model Town.

Following the snag, the services on the section were suspended immediately. “The services were delayed between Udyog Bhawan and Model Town due to some leakage from the water pipeline inside the tunnel between New Delhi and Chawri Bazar Metro station. The power supply tripped on the Central Secretariat- Kashmere Gate Section. Our engineers are working on the issue. We shall update as soon as the issue is fixed,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official. Services on this section were resumed after two hours.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) kept informing the passengers with frequent tweets about the situation. “Please use alternative metro lines to continue with your journey, for example, you can take the Violet Line from Central Secretariat to reach your destination,” it said in one of the tweets.

However, the complete halt in the busy Metro section at the peak rush hour inconvenienced the commuters.

Angry passengers tagged the DMRC Twitter handle in a tweet after tweet along with pictures of crowds and passengers struck inside stations. “Not again, please do something about these faults instead of giving free ride to women,” passenger Gauransh tweeted in the afternoon.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. The first loop is between Central Secretariat and HUDA City Centre. The second loop is between Kashmiri Gate and Samaypur Badli.