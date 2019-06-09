Here's what Delhi eat-outs have conjured for World Cup 2019 

Angela Paljor By

While the fans find themselves stuck to the screen to catch the ICC Cricket World Cup, chefs across the city have curated special dishes and cocktails and offer as a tribute to the boys in blue. Here’s a sneak-peak of what restaurants have in store if you are a die-hard fan of the blue jersey.

● Café Delhi Heights has become a mini stadium with placements set under Yorkers to Super Sixer, from Wide to Not Out and, of course, Power Play, along with a special Cafedium menu which includes Hummus and Falafal, Pizzas and Bruschetta, Galauti Kebabs and more. There are special offers and a specially curated Cafedium menu with Hummus and Falafal, Pizzas and Bruschetta, Galauti Kebabs, Bang Bang Chicken 65 and Croquettes.

● Monkey Bar at Vasant Kunj raises a toast to the Indian team. “With cricket fever gripping the nation, we have introduced the six new cocktails around the theme blue”, says Head Chef Dheeraj Varma, adding, “Hit Wicket, Full Toss, High Score Rum, Leg Before Whiskey and more, our cocktails are the perfect buddy while you cheer for your favourite cricket team with comfort food like Chilli Cheese Dragon Rolls and Chicken 65.”

● The Junkyard Cafe has a new line-up of mocktails and cocktails like Beware of Indian players, Sixer Pack and Power Punch Drink, says Owner Umang Tewari. “Right from special Offer of `57 for a shot at Local to unlimited snacks and beer `999 at Station, we have also introduced dishes like Calmer Raina Zucchini, Healthy Pitch and Virat Specials.”

● Friction at Gurugram offers a special Cricket Pitch Platter that resembles a cricket ground. Founder Tarun Hasija says, “The Cricket Pitch Platter has a pitch of green cabbage, fish fingers as wickets and Arancini ball. We are also introducing a special menu that celebrates food from different regions of India.” He feels that cricket is one sport that binds us all together. “We’ve introduced these specials to give people one more reason to cheer with near and dear ones.”

Few eat outs are geared to screen the matches parties at pocket-friendly rates.

● Owner Mohit Bhan of Moire says, “We are offering five chilled pints at just `1,599 and a 2+1 offer on all IMFL and imported liquor. Such deals and offers us get a good crowd because the real fun of watching these matches are with your pals.”

● Owner Nitish Bansal of 736 AD says you’d get unlimited beers at `799 and a flat 20 per cent off on food bills.

● You get free drinks if you predict the total runs scored in an inning, says owner Vikram Rana of Vapour Bar Exchange. “Even our staff wears jerseys and cheer along with the guests to create the right atmosphere.”

● Mellow Garden is the place to be if you snicker when the neighbouring country takes a hit. “We are offering free shots every time Pakistan loses a wicket. World Cup comes once in four years and we need to make sure that our guests have a memorable experience,” says owner Jayant Gandhi. They are giving away bottomless supplies of beers, kebabs, and various combos at `799.