AAP rebel MLA sharpens attack on Kejriwal government

Three projects of the Delhi Jal Board have been pending in the Bijwasan constituency, due to which the resident of the constituency has been facing acute water shortage. 

NEW DELHI:  The BJP plans to pile up the pressure on the AAP government over the issue of water supply, with party leaders and rebel AAP legislator Devinder Sehrawat planning to visit the Bijwasan Assembly constituency. Buzz is that some MLAs from AAP plan to join a discussion which the BJP is likely to hold with the locals out there. 

Sehrawat told a news agency that the event will also be attended by Kapil Mishra and Anil Bajpai, both elected on the AAP ticket. However, he did not confirm reports that some AAP MLAs would also attend the event. A Jat leader from a rural area of Mahipalpur, Sehrawat joined the BJP in May. In fact, Sehrawat had joined the saffron party barely some days after AAP’s Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai switched sides to join the BJP. The AAP had alleged that the BJP was trying to buy its MLAs ahead of the general election.

Water has become a rallying point for the BJP and the Congress to attack the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. Recently, a BJP leader reached the DJB office and staged protest demanding immediate solution to the water woes. According to Sehrawat, three projects of the Delhi Jal Board have been pending in the Bijwasan constituency, due to which the resident of the constituency has been facing acute water shortage. 

“The Chief Minister himself heads the Delhi Jal Board, yet my constituency has been facing acute water shortage. I along with other MLAs will tour the constituency on Saturday and speak about the failed working of Chief Minister before the locals,” Sehrawat said. The rebel leader did not comment on reports of AAP MLAs joining the event. “There are reports of MLAs being unhappy with the leadership, however, no one has contacted me yet, but if someone wants to join, then they will be welcomed,” he added.

Protest at DJB OFFICE AGAIN
In yet another demonstration against the water policies of the AAP government, South Delhi BJP MLA Ramesh Bidhuri along with party workers organised a protest at the Kalkaji office of Delhi Jal Board. Bidhuri, while addressing the gathering, alleged that instead of laying new water pipelines CM Kejriwal had left the people of Delhi at the mercy of tanker mafia.

Hitting out at the AAP government’s free travel for women scheme, the MLA said, “If Kejriwal really wants to give benefits to the women, he should at least provide water to their kitchen first.” Bidhuri also alleged that 25 ponds in his constituency have turned into garbage dumps.

