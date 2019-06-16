Home The Sunday Standard

Congress to protest in all 70 Assembly constituencies

BJP leader and former BJP Delhi President Vijay Goel said both Kejriwal and Dikshit were befooling the people of the national capital.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers have been on the forefront of the BJP protests | FILE PHOTO

NEW DELHI: The Congress workers will hold demonstrations in all 70 Assembly constituencies on Tuesday against ‘severe’ power cuts and water shortage as the AAP government has failed to address these problems, said Haroon Yusuf, working president of Delhi unit.

“Lakhs of Congress workers will join the protests as the complaints about the water and power crisis have fallen on deaf ears. The Kejriwal government has not taken any step to address the issue. Following the direction of Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, all the RWAs will be invited to join the protest,” said Yusuf.

The Congress leader said the people are harassed and fed up with the power and water shortage in these peak summer days. “Not only a severe shortage of water, but the water the people is getting is unfit for consumption. Dikshit had also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to draw his attention to the power and water shortage and sought urgent remedial measures.”  

BJP leader and former BJP Delhi President Vijay Goel said both Kejriwal and Dikshit were befooling the people of the national capital.  At a press conference along with RWA Joint Front convener B S Vohra, Goel said  while Kejriwal has been making tall claims of free water and half power prices, the reality is that Delhi is facing acute water crisis and the electricity prices have shot up by 30% after the Kejriwal government hiked the fixed charges in electricity bills. 

“Kejriwal said had Sheilaji been in the power, the public would have suffered immensely but since it is the Kejriwal government, the people of Delhi has received huge relief through savings on electricity bills. But he forgot that his own government had hiked the fixed charges which led to high electricity bills,” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.  Goel added even after being in power for past four and a half years, the chief minister is still to act upon on his electoral promises made to the people a couple of years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Assembly constituencies AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp