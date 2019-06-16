Congress to protest in all 70 Assembly constituencies

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Congress workers will hold demonstrations in all 70 Assembly constituencies on Tuesday against ‘severe’ power cuts and water shortage as the AAP government has failed to address these problems, said Haroon Yusuf, working president of Delhi unit.

“Lakhs of Congress workers will join the protests as the complaints about the water and power crisis have fallen on deaf ears. The Kejriwal government has not taken any step to address the issue. Following the direction of Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, all the RWAs will be invited to join the protest,” said Yusuf.

The Congress leader said the people are harassed and fed up with the power and water shortage in these peak summer days. “Not only a severe shortage of water, but the water the people is getting is unfit for consumption. Dikshit had also met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to draw his attention to the power and water shortage and sought urgent remedial measures.”

BJP leader and former BJP Delhi President Vijay Goel said both Kejriwal and Dikshit were befooling the people of the national capital. At a press conference along with RWA Joint Front convener B S Vohra, Goel said while Kejriwal has been making tall claims of free water and half power prices, the reality is that Delhi is facing acute water crisis and the electricity prices have shot up by 30% after the Kejriwal government hiked the fixed charges in electricity bills.

“Kejriwal said had Sheilaji been in the power, the public would have suffered immensely but since it is the Kejriwal government, the people of Delhi has received huge relief through savings on electricity bills. But he forgot that his own government had hiked the fixed charges which led to high electricity bills,” the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said. Goel added even after being in power for past four and a half years, the chief minister is still to act upon on his electoral promises made to the people a couple of years ago.