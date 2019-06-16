CRRI develops new technology to hush up rush hour cacophony

Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: Those living near major traffic intersections, below flyovers or near railway stations, where noise pollution levels can not only be infuriating but also harmful to health, can hope for some relief in the future. Scientists at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in New Delhi have developed sound barrier technologies which can reduce noise levels up to 38 decibels. Until now, noise barriers are effective only up to 8 decibels.

The CRRI scientists claimed that the new technology, in a first of its kind, can arrest three frequencies of sound waves —low, medium and high. “For the first time in the world, we have developed barriers through which all three types of frequencies can be arrested,” said Nasim Akthar, principal scientist at the CRRI.

The barriers can be easily mounted on flyovers, traffic intersections and in train stations where the level of sound pollution and high frequency sounds are extremely high. “The barriers, which are mostly made of aluminum, help structures like flyovers by reducing high frequency sound waves. These are the types of sound waves that cause maximum vibrations and affect the strength of the structure,” Akthar said.

Explaining further, he said “the decibel level at ITO junction during peak traffic hours is around 250 decibels and previously installed barriers could bring it down to only 242 decibels. With the new barriers, the levels of sound will come down to 212 decibels.”

“JJ Flyover, one of the noisiest in Mumbai which connects JJ Hospital to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station, sees decibel levels close to 120 decibels. As the new technology can reduce noise levels up to 38 decibels, the noise will be within the WHO limit of 100 decibels,” Akthar said. The barrier has been patented and the CRRI is now looking for industry players interested in buying the technology from them.

Health experts said regular exposure to over 110 decibels of noise can lead to permanent hearing loss.