Home The Sunday Standard

CRRI develops new technology to hush up rush hour cacophony

The CRRI scientists claimed that the new technology, in a first of its kind, can arrest three frequencies of sound waves —low, medium and high.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

A view of vehicles on a road in Noida. A traffic drive has seen a large number of people being penalised as the authorities crack down on errant road users. (Photo | EPS)

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Those living near major traffic intersections, below flyovers or near railway stations, where noise pollution levels can not only be infuriating but also harmful to health, can hope for some relief in the future. Scientists at the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in New Delhi have developed sound barrier technologies which can reduce noise levels up to 38 decibels. Until now, noise barriers are effective only up to 8 decibels. 

The CRRI scientists claimed that the new technology, in a first of its kind, can arrest three frequencies of sound waves —low, medium and high. “For the first time in the world, we have developed barriers through which all three types of frequencies can be arrested,” said Nasim Akthar, principal scientist at the CRRI.

The barriers can be easily mounted on flyovers, traffic intersections and in train stations where the level of sound pollution and high frequency sounds are extremely high. “The barriers, which are mostly made of aluminum, help structures like flyovers by reducing high frequency sound waves. These are the types of sound waves that cause maximum vibrations and affect the strength of the structure,” Akthar said.

Explaining further, he said “the decibel level at ITO junction during peak traffic hours is around 250 decibels and previously installed barriers could bring it down to only 242 decibels. With the new barriers, the levels of sound will come down to 212 decibels.”

“JJ Flyover, one of the noisiest in Mumbai which connects JJ Hospital to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station, sees decibel levels close to 120 decibels. As the new technology can reduce noise levels up to 38 decibels, the noise will be within the WHO limit of 100 decibels,” Akthar said. The barrier has been patented and the CRRI is now looking for industry players interested in buying the technology from them. 
Health experts said regular exposure to over 110 decibels of noise can lead to permanent hearing loss. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRRI Central Road Research Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp