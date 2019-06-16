Compass SUV,  designed to take on the roughest of terrain

Vikram Gour By

This is the version of the successful Compass SUV that we all have been waiting for. After all, the Trailhawk comes with loads of new goodies that make the Compass even more desirable than before. It looks sharp, has enhanced off-roading abilities and to top it off, it gets an automatic transmission along with the powerful diesel engine as well.

Design tweaks

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk carries the same sharp design cues as the regular Compass SUV, however, there are certain tweaks that have been included in order to improve the Trailhawk’s ability to tackle rough terrain. The front and rear bumpers have been revised to offer better approach and departure angles, the ground clearance has been increased by 30 mm, you get special 17-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof, and you also get a neat-looking matte black patch on the bonnet which also serves the purpose of blocking any reflection while off-roading. This SUV gets a rear towing hitch too.

Luxury inside

Finished in soft-touch materials, the cabin of this vehicle remains largely the same as the regular Compass. The only change being that the piano black and silver accents on the dash have been replaced by red accents and matte black finishes and you get stitched ‘Trailhawk’ seats. We do recommend you get those special all-rubber off-road floor mats as well!

Under the hood

This automobile is powered by a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that conforms to BS VI norms and comes with a diesel particulate treatment unit that uses AdBlue. This turbocharged engine delivers 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and the 4x4 Selec-Terrain is standard.

You have a 20:1 low ratio 4x4, 4WD Lock and five driving modes that include Rock, Mud, Sand, Snow and Auto. It can go through 840 mm of water as well and is an extremely capable off-roader. Having said that, it has been tuned to deliver excellent on-road characteristics as well and drives and handles to perfection.

Our verdict

The Trailhawk might be designed to take on the roughest of terrain, however, it is also built to pamper you. From the slick touchscreen infotainment system to the inclusion of cruise control, it is a feature-rich machine that is built safe as well. The automatic also means that those who were looking for a diesel auto finally have a very nice option.

Jeep India is expected to price the Trailhawk between Rs 24-26 lakh.