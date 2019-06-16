‘Keep fighting the fight’

Even a searing 47°C on the afternoon of June 10 couldn’t deter the 20-odd people from attending the monthly ‘Chat with a Diplomat’ session at the American Center (AC), Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Perhaps it was because of the guest in question, the openly gay Diplomat Matthew Coulson. The event was in tandem with AC’s Pride Month celebrations, which involves screening movies on queer themes on Friday nights, and a June 27 session on the status of India post Section 377. A must mention is their spacious gender-neutral toilet and the LGBTQ+ café on the last Friday, every month – an informal meet-up for queer folks.

Coulson’s session couldn’t have come at a better time when US embassies are in the news for hosting the Pride Flag, or having the entire embassy façade bathed in rainbow lights like the US embassy at Chanakyapuri. He, in turn, showed up all dapper in a sharp blue suit with a rainbow lapel pin and laid bare the challenges he faced on growing up gay.

The Dallas-born disclosed about his upbringing in a conservative, religious society, where it was understood that it is not okay to be gay. Watching politicians dismiss gay marriage and even his father – with orthodox notions of what a man should be like – taking longer than his wife to accept Coulson’s sexual orientation.

Coulson was in college when the Clinton government started extending LGBTQ+ rights to American diplomats. Ideas like not getting fired because of your sexual preference and letting same-sex spouses enjoy full diplomatic status felt utopian and Coulson chose this path. His stint in India, he says, is an eye-opener to the partial rights LGBTQ+ individuals here have where despite the abolishment of Section 377, legal hurdles forbade you to be with the one you love.

Coulson’s assuming of a vulnerable stance stirred queer members in the audience. Almost all their queries came from a place of fear, the pain and struggle was evident in their tone. A gay youth confessed to being terrified of the LGBTQ community after his friend was outed by an ex-boyfriend in an act of revenge. Coulson chipped in saying even he was outed and it was upsetting to not have control about his coming out journey. “But it’s hard to control everyone,” he reasoned.

“So be true to yourself, have an ally from the community to turn to instead of functioning in isolation.” A lesbian expressed feeling traumatised by her parents and acquaintances who treat her sexual preference like a disease. “It also boils down to do I want this person who is going to treat me so badly in my life?” responded Coulson, sharing how his close friends of today are those who had his back in college when he was unsure.

Another girl expressed how despite the decriminalising of gay sex in India, she feels that change is really slow because the public mindset is still largely orthodox. So Coulson advised patience. “We can celebrate Pride Month today because of the decades of hard work have snowballed to this situation [progress]… the 1960s Stonewall rights, AIDS activism in the 80s and 90s…. So keep fighting the fight, because in [for instance] participating in a Pride March, you will gradually expose yourself to the rest of the country that it’s okay to love who you love.”

Coulson, however, politely accepted his limited knowledge about India’s rural communities and their comprehending of gay rights. But enlightened us about the 2013 US Supreme Court ruling in favour of same-sex marriage and dissolving the Defense of Marriage Act that only recognized heterosexual unions; dissolution of the anti-queer Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy in US military; and presence of GLIFAA (Gays, Lesbians in Foreign Affairs Agencies) across the world for queer members to bond.

The intense interaction ended on a light note with Coulson saying he loves Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, Freddie Mercury and shows like Will&Grace that normalised being gay, while the audience threw their desi loves – Dutee Chand, Rituparno Ghosh and Manabi Bandyopadhyay. Judging by the success of this session, AC’s upcoming one on India post Section 377 looks equally promising.