Must-read books for Pride month

June is celebrated as the Pride Month across the world and we know two things to be true—there is no one way to express sexual identity, and there’s no better way to gain insight than by opening a book. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best queer books featuring LGBTQ+ characters and experiences. These books range from fast-paced memoirs to light-hearted romantic comedies, demonstrate the enormous range of the queer experience.

There’s a book for everyone on all aspects of queer identity — YA novels about trans coming-of-age stories, hazy recollections of first loves, tours through the queer communities, TV shows adapted from books. These hard copies are worth celebrating, reading, and re-reading and are by no means conclusive, but meant to be a ready reckoner about all those who want to know more about the LGBTQ+ community.

❶ Loving Women: Being Lesbian in Unprivileged India edited by Maya Sharma

This one-of-its-kind anthology, which consists of 10 real-life narratives from various queer working class women from North India, gives us a glimpse into the LGBTQ lives which remain underrepresented in mainstream conversations about sexuality. It also looks at the intersections of caste, class, religion and same-sex desire in some extremely radical ways.

On the lack of queer representation in literature Sharma says, “Queer issues have just started coming to the forefront. There’s not much representation especially in regional literature. There are stories of female friendship but hardly anything on female queer experiences. It is important to sensitise the society towards LGBTQ+ so that is no judgement in people’s minds. In most cases, the families are violative of the feelings and experiences. This has to be changed and what better medium than books?”

❷ Talking of Muskaan: Himanjali Sankar

This young adult novel explores what happens when someone is trying to break free of heteronormative structures and is seeking acceptance. It focuses on Muskaan, a fifteen year old girl, who realises that she is lesbian and hence does not fit in with her friends.

Talking about the importance of reading about LGBTQIA, Sankar says, “It is about learning to respect an orientation that is different from the social norm – in this case it is sexual. I also touch upon class differences in the book. I think it’s important to introduce differences to children so that they don’t grown up to be insufferable, insensitive, uni-dimensional adults!”

❸ Straight to Normal by Sharif D RangnekarDelhi-based Rangnekar is currently touring with his book in different cities across India, especially Tier-II ones, to promote awareness on queer issues.

❹ Same-Sex Love In India, edited by Ruth Vanita and Saleem Kidwai

Look no further than this handy and comprehensive guide to know more about Indian LGBTQ history. This collection of essays shows evidences of same-sex desire and gender non-conformity across centuries of Indian history, proof that queer identities have always existed in India.

❺ Cobalt Blue by Sachin Kundalkar

Ready to be adapted to Netflix, the book originally written in Marathi and translated by Jerry Pinto. It is a tale of rapturous love and fierce heartbreak told with tenderness and unsparing clarity. Brother and sister Tanay and Anuja both fall in love with the same man, an artist lodging in their family home in Pune.