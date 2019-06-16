Home The Sunday Standard

Must-read books for Pride month

June is celebrated as the Pride Month across the world and we know two things to be true—there is no one way to express sexual identity, and there’s no better way to gain insight than by opening a boo

Published: 16th June 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image used for representational purpose

June is celebrated as the Pride Month across the world and we know two things to be true—there is no one way to express sexual identity, and there’s no better way to gain insight than by opening a book. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best queer books featuring LGBTQ+ characters and experiences. These books range from fast-paced memoirs to light-hearted romantic comedies, demonstrate the enormous range of the queer experience.

There’s a book for everyone on all aspects of queer identity — YA novels about trans coming-of-age stories, hazy recollections of first loves, tours through the queer communities, TV shows adapted from books. These hard copies are worth celebrating, reading, and re-reading and are by no means conclusive, but meant to be a ready reckoner about all those who want to know more about the LGBTQ+ community. 

express illustration

❶ Loving Women: Being Lesbian in Unprivileged India edited by Maya Sharma
This one-of-its-kind anthology, which consists of 10 real-life narratives from various queer working class women from North India, gives us a glimpse into the LGBTQ lives which remain underrepresented in mainstream conversations about sexuality. It also looks at the intersections of caste, class, religion and same-sex desire in some extremely radical ways.

On the lack of queer representation in literature Sharma says, “Queer issues have just started coming to the forefront. There’s not much representation especially in regional literature. There are stories of female friendship but hardly anything on female queer experiences. It is important to sensitise the society towards LGBTQ+ so that is no judgement in people’s minds. In most cases, the families are violative of the feelings and experiences. This has to be changed and what better medium than books?”

❷ Talking of Muskaan: Himanjali Sankar
This young adult novel explores what happens when someone is trying to break free of heteronormative structures and is seeking acceptance. It focuses on Muskaan, a fifteen year old girl, who realises that she is lesbian and hence does not fit in with her friends.
Talking about the importance of reading about LGBTQIA, Sankar says, “It is about learning to respect an orientation that is different from the social norm – in this case it is sexual. I also touch upon class differences in the book. I think it’s important to introduce differences to children so that they don’t grown up to be insufferable, insensitive, uni-dimensional adults!”

❸ Straight to Normal by Sharif D RangnekarDelhi-based Rangnekar is currently touring with his book in different cities across India, especially Tier-II ones, to promote awareness on queer issues. 

❹ Same-Sex Love In India, edited by Ruth Vanita and Saleem Kidwai
Look no further than this handy and comprehensive guide to know more about Indian LGBTQ history. This collection of essays shows evidences of same-sex desire and gender non-conformity across centuries of Indian history, proof that queer identities have always existed in India.

❺ Cobalt Blue by Sachin Kundalkar 
Ready to be adapted to Netflix, the book originally written in Marathi and translated by Jerry Pinto. It is a tale of rapturous love and fierce heartbreak told with tenderness and unsparing clarity. Brother and sister Tanay and Anuja both fall in love with the same man, an artist lodging in their family home in Pune.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pride month LGBTQ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp