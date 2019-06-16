Home The Sunday Standard

NITI Agenda four Congress CMs consult Manmohan 

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry’s V Narayansamy, apart from Kumaraswamy, held a meeting with Singh.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Four Congress chief ministers and Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), heading a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka, met former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to their states, especially those related to farmers and tribals, to be taken up at the Niti Aayog meeting.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry’s V Narayansamy, apart from Kumaraswamy, held a meeting with Singh. Among the issues discussed were injecting life back in water bodies, fresh efforts needed from the Centre in the agricultural sector and amendment in the Forest Act to bring about change and prosperity in the lives of the tribals.

Baghel, Kumaraswamy and Narayansamy also separately called on the PM. The Congress CMs are expected to raise farmers’ issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Niti meeting, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress JDS HDK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp