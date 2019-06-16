NITI Agenda four Congress CMs consult Manmohan 

Express news service By

NEW DELHI: Four Congress chief ministers and Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), heading a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka, met former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to their states, especially those related to farmers and tribals, to be taken up at the Niti Aayog meeting.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry’s V Narayansamy, apart from Kumaraswamy, held a meeting with Singh. Among the issues discussed were injecting life back in water bodies, fresh efforts needed from the Centre in the agricultural sector and amendment in the Forest Act to bring about change and prosperity in the lives of the tribals.

Baghel, Kumaraswamy and Narayansamy also separately called on the PM. The Congress CMs are expected to raise farmers’ issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Niti meeting, sources said.