Home The Sunday Standard

Results of a dating app’s inclusive survey

Since last year, users have actively added their responses to the app’s questions.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone mobile

For representational purposes

Everyone has the right to find love and dating apps are one way to find that person. But how inclusive are these apps? With the Indian market blooming with dating apps, OkCupid has taken a step towards making the dating platform more inclusive by adding nontraditional profile options for users to express their gender identity and sexuality — asexual, genderfluid, pansexual, sapiosexual, and transgender categories. Currently, the app includes 13 sexual orientations and 22 gender identities to help every person present their truest self in the quest for a meaningful match.

Since last year, users have actively added their responses to the app’s questions. Even more interesting are the responses by over 200,000 respondents (single Indians) on the LGBTQ issues.According to the survey, 68 per cent men and 90 per cent women say that they care a lot about LGBTQ+ issues. “Our data also states that 55 per cent of Indian men and 82 per cent of Indian women believe that gay marriage should be legalised in the country.

The data indicated that women express greater empathy towards the community,” shares Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid. Ask her why women are more close to the cause, and she remarks, “Research studies in general have found that women rank higher on emotional empathy than men. Might be the result of their nurturing instinct. Then, the traditional and repressed role of women in our society is undergoing a change. Urbanisation and feminism have empowered women today, making them more informed and confident to stand up for what they feel is right, especially in support of other marginalised communities.”

Hobley says the data simply reflects what singles on OkCupid in India feel about the world around them. “A very interesting finding we came across through this survey was that the community believes that it is time for the next step in the discourse which is to legalise gay marriages in the country after Supreme Court’s decision last year to scrap Section 377, with 55 per cent of men and 82 per cent of women agreeing to it.”

Sexual orientations on OkCupid
The 13 orientations available on the app are asexual, bisexual, demisexual, gay, homoflexible, heteroflexible, lesbian, pansexual, queer, questioning, sapiosexual and straight. There’s also a option that lets users fill in the orientation identity they most identify outside the list provided. The 22 gender options available are agender, androgynous, bigender, cis man, cis woman, genderfluid, genderqueer, gender nonconforming, hijra, intersex, man, pon-binary, angender, transfeminine, transgender, trans Man, transmasculine, transsexual, trans woman, two Spirit, woman. There’s also a option that lets users fill in the gender identity they relate with.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp