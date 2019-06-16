Rumbling through

Praveen raja By

Everything about this car points to its fun-to-drive nature. Key exterior changes include dark inserts on the headlamp cluster, a black treatment to fog lamp bezel, a matte black finish to the top half of the bonnet for a dual-tone look, a black grille and black decals on the doors. Completing the exterior package are the new 17-inch all-black sporty alloys.

The EcoSport Thunder edition also benefits from a spruced up cabin that carries the same sporty theme forward thanks to the use of beige accents that have been generously applied on multiple surfaces to bring about that aura of premium appeal. This includes the front seats, door inserts, centre console and instrument panel. The dual-tone treatment looks rather sporty and fresh and goes well with the overall theme of this new edition.

As far as creature comforts are concerned, this vehicle gets an electric sunroof, smart in-car connectivity that comes with a 9-inch floating touchscreen that also has embedded navigation. The connected system gives the user easy access with voice commands and offers excellent playback quality—whether it is used for playing your music or taking important phone calls.

Customers who want the car can get it as an option pack with the Titanium variant and can choose between the 1.5-litre three-cylinder TiVCT petrol engine that delivers 123 PS of power or the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre TDCi diesel unit which offers 100 PS of power.The EcoSport Thunder Edition is a limited edition offering is priced at `10.18 lakh for the petrol version and `10.68 lakh for the diesel.