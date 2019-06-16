Home The Sunday Standard

Will engage with India on basis of equality: Pakistan FM

It was up to India whether to engage with Islamabad to resolve all outstanding issues, he told a news channel in Pakistan.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File | AP)

Accusing the Indian government of being in the “election mindset” to keep “their vote bank intact”, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Islamabad would hold talks with New Delhi on the “basis of equality”. 

It was up to India whether to engage with Islamabad to resolve all outstanding issues, he told a news channel in Pakistan. “Pakistan has said what it had to,” he said. “India has to make the decision. We are neither in haste, nor troubled.

When India prepares itself, it would find us prepared, but we’ll hold talks on the basis of equality, in a dignified manner. “Neither we need to run after anyone, nor do we need to demonstrate stubbornness. Pakistan’s approach is very realistic and well thought-out,” Qureshi said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shah Mehmood Qureshi Pakistan Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp