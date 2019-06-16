Will engage with India on basis of equality: Pakistan FM

Express News Service By

Accusing the Indian government of being in the “election mindset” to keep “their vote bank intact”, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said Islamabad would hold talks with New Delhi on the “basis of equality”.

It was up to India whether to engage with Islamabad to resolve all outstanding issues, he told a news channel in Pakistan. “Pakistan has said what it had to,” he said. “India has to make the decision. We are neither in haste, nor troubled.

When India prepares itself, it would find us prepared, but we’ll hold talks on the basis of equality, in a dignified manner. “Neither we need to run after anyone, nor do we need to demonstrate stubbornness. Pakistan’s approach is very realistic and well thought-out,” Qureshi said.