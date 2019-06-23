Dehradun’s yoga date

Rahiba R Parveen By

DEHRADUN: Yoga enthusiasts, as young as five years and as old as 60 years, enthusiastically took part in Yoga for All camp on the fifth International Yoga Day celebrations at the Sky Garden here.In the wee hours of Friday, the lawns in the Jogiwala area of the city reverberated with classical music as the ram-dhun set the mood for the yoga session. Uttarakhand chief minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, who inaugurated the yoga camp organised by The New Indian Express Group, congratulated the participants and praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reintroducing yoga to the world.

“As we know, the Prime Minister re-introduced yoga across the world and asked them to embrace this path to achieve a healthy body and a clean mind. In a record time, 177 countries showed their support. We all are fortunate that last year’s Yoga Day event in which the Prime Minister participated happened in Dehradun,” Rawat said in his address, adding that last year’s Yoga Day event was put together in just 16 days in the city.

“We were nervous about the short period of time available to us but the people of Dehradun showed the immense enthusiasm we had for yoga and we closed the registrations five days in advance. More than 60,000 people participated in last year’s event,” the chief minister informed the audience. Participants from two prestigious schools in the city - St. Jude’s School and St Thomas’ College - were present along with their teaching and non-teaching staff at the event.

“Our students from ages eight to 18 years along with the faculty are present here. We have a compulsory yoga session for the students in our school and it is the enthusiasm for yoga among them that has brought them here to participate with excitement. Yoga is a part of the school activities because it is not only a healthy means but helps in stress management, maintaining balance in the body as well as physical and spiritual growth,” Amit Singh, the Administrative Officer at St Jude’s School told The Sunday Standard.

Sharing an anecdote, CM Rawat stated, “Today, India is identified in the outside world. We thought that even though Bharat is a big nation; its civilisation is unknown to the world. It is because of Narendra Modi ji that India and its culture is known across the world now. He promoted the Indian culture and ancient tradition.”

The chief minister added that learning the discipline of yoga and regularly practising it was necessary for the younger generation’s good health and would help them in staying fit even as health problems and pollution are on the rise. During the event, the winning participants were handed over goodies and the guests including renowned Uttarakhand folk singer, Madhuri Barthwal was felicitated with a shawl.