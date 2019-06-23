Home The Sunday Standard

Human bones, skulls found near hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The Muzaffarpur District Magistrate has asked the health department to probe and submit a report on the issue.

Police at the spot near Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur on Saturday

Police at the spot near Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur on Saturday

PATNA: Human skeletal remains were found adjacent to the campus of Muzaffarpur-based Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), where over 100 children have already died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).On Saturday, a patient’s attendant stumbled upon two bundles of skeletons and skulls that were dumped in sacks. Crowds flocked at the government-run hospital as news spread about the discovery of skeletal remains. 

Local sources said over 15 pieces of skeleton and bones of other parts of the human body were found at the spot. Soon, a team of officials involved in the investigation of suspected AES cases reached the spot and rubbished the rumours that the skeletal remains were of children who had died recently.SKMCH medical superintendent Dr SK Shahi brushed aside media queries saying that the spot was not under his jurisdiction. ‘But I will speak to the principal of medical college on this,” Dr Shahi said, adding he would ask the principal to form a panel to look into the matter.

Later, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh told the media that he had asked officials of the health department to investigate and submit a report to him. A doctor said parts of abandoned corpses are culled after post-mortem for dissection and research purposes by medicos. After conducting a study with skeletons and skulls, those parts are dumped outside the campus for disposals, the doctor claimed.

Ahiyapur police station in-charge Sona Prasad Singh told a news agency that he would be able to comment only after a police investigation. “This is a matter of how and why unclaimed bodies were not cremated or were left half cremated,” he said. At SKMCH, over 128 children with symptoms akin to AES have died so far. In Bihar, more than 140 children, including 128 in Muzaffarpur, have succumbed to the viral infection till Saturday.  

(With agency inputs)

