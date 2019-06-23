Ultimate Q-car

Praveen Raja By

This collector’s edition performance machine from Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has set records in three continents in the production sedan segment. While it is more touring focused, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring retains its rather outrageous nature as the ultimate road-going performance sedan that is currently on offer on this planet.

The vehicle is a more restrained version of the extreme XE SV Project 8 car, however, it is by no means docile. It will be powered by the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine that delivers 600 PS of power and can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, which puts it in the same territory as Lamborghini Huracan.

The new model gets a discreet fixed spoiler which enhances its on-road mannerisms. It can hit 300 kmph while the other derivatives of the XE SV Project 8 can touch 320 kmph—a small sacrifice in terms of speed, but when you have a road legal machine, you really aren’t going to complain.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring will be available in a four-seat configuration and will be offered in exclusive colours that include Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue, Corris Grey Satin and British Racing Green.