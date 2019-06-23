Home The Sunday Standard

Ultimate Q-car

This collector’s edition performance machine from Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has set records in three continents in the production sedan segment.

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring

This collector’s edition performance machine from Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has set records in three continents in the production sedan segment. While it is more touring focused, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring retains its rather outrageous nature as the ultimate road-going performance sedan that is currently on offer on this planet.

The vehicle is a more restrained version of the extreme XE SV Project 8 car, however, it is by no means docile. It will be powered by the 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine that delivers 600 PS of power and can do 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, which puts it in the same territory as Lamborghini Huracan. 

The new model gets a discreet fixed spoiler which enhances its on-road mannerisms. It can hit 300 kmph while the other derivatives of the XE SV Project 8 can touch 320 kmph—a small sacrifice in terms of speed, but when you have a road legal machine, you really aren’t going to complain.

The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring will be available in a four-seat configuration and will be offered in exclusive colours that include Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue, Corris Grey Satin and British Racing Green.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations Jaguar cars Jaguar XE SV Project 8
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp