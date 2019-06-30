Home The Sunday Standard

15 dead as building in Kondhwa collapses on shanties: Builder booked for tragedy

Case registered against developers of two projects, site engineers and labour contractors.

Published: 30th June 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

MUMBAI:  The police on Saturday booked 15 people including developers, contractors and site engineers after at least 15 labourers, including four children and a woman, died when a portion of a 22-ft high compound wall of a housing society collapsed on adjoining shanties following rains, trapping the sleeping families under the debris at Kondhwa in Pune.

The retaining wall of Alcon Stylus housing society in Kondhwa collapsed post-midnight Saturday on the shanties set up at an adjacent construction site. Rescue operators had pulled out 15 bodies by morning while two injured have been admitted to Sassoon Hospital, police said.

Developers of Alcon Stylus housing society, Jagdish Agrawal, Rajesh Agrawal, Sachin Agrawal, Vivek Agrawal and Vipul Agrawal, were booked along with the site engineer, contractor and supervisor for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304) and common intention (34) of the IPC.

The adjoining construction site’s developers, Pankaj Vora, Suresh Shah and Rashmikant Gandhi, were also named in the FIR along with the site engineer, contractor and supervisor, police officials from the Kondhwa police station said adding that no arrests have been made as yet.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had ordered an “in-depth inquiry” into the incident even as the authorities hinted at several irregularities and inferior construction behind the incident. Fadnavis also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 25,000 for the injured.

Pune district collector Naval Kishor Ram said a five-member committee is constituted to inquire into the incident and action would be taken once the committee submits its report. “Prima facie, it seems that the builder is at fault. We will conduct a detailed inquiry,” Ram said.

Ex-gratia

The incident took place between 1.30 am and 1.45 am at Kondhwa. The victims were mostly from Bihar. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced ex-gratia of D2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alcon Stylus housing society Jagdish Agrawal Devendra Fadnavis Bihar Nitish Kumar
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp