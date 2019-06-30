Home The Sunday Standard

‘BJP raised patriotism pitch for poll’

The BJP, Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said, did not secure votes on the achievement of its performance.

Published: 30th June 2019 10:33 AM

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

SRI NAGAR:  Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that he and his party leaders came to the conclusion that the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike swung votes in favour of the BJP in the polls. 

The Congress leaders also felt that the “unwise” friendly alliance with the National Conference hurt the party’s chances in the Kashmir Valley. The party contested five out of six Lok Sabha seat in J&K and lost all of them.   

The BJP, Mir said, did not secure votes on the achievement of its performance. “They aroused the nationalism among the people and got votes in return.” According to Congress insiders, the party could have at least won a seat from the Valley (Anantnag) had it used “mind” before forging a friendly alliance with the National Conference.

TAGS
Ghulam Ahmed Mir Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Congress
