Home The Sunday Standard

Fully confident of BJP unseating Kejriwal government: Nadda

In reference to the 2015 Assembly elections where the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats, Nadda claimed the people of Delhi have now started realising what the leaders have actually done.

Published: 30th June 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Working President JP Nadda offers floral tributes to a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar along with other senior BJP leaders during the party’s state executive meeting in New Delhi.

BJP Working President JP Nadda offers floral tributes to a statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar along with other senior BJP leaders during the party’s state executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

RAIPUR: BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become “a laughing stock” and exuded confidence that his party will form the government in Delhi as the city needs a leadership with a “serious vision” for it. Addressing the party’s Delhi unit leaders on the second day of the state working committee’s meeting, he asked them to work together for the Delhi elections, due early next year.

In reference to the 2015 Assembly elections where the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats, Nadda claimed the people of Delhi have now started realising what the leaders have actually done.“They (AAP) have become a laughing stock. Delhi, being the national capital, needs leadership which has a serious vision for the city,” he said. Nadda claimed that people are not happy with the Arvind Kejriwal-government in Delhi and said his party is fully prepared to unseat the Kejriwal government. “I am fully confident that we will succeed in Delhi,” the BJP working president said.

In his 30-minute speech, Nadda listed the public-welfare schemes of the Modi government and congratulated BJP’s Delhi unit for its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which party won all the seven seats in the national capital. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP has “failed to address acute water crisis” in the city and his party unit has prepared a detailed plan to address the problems plaguing the national capital.

Senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, VK Malhotra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Kuljeet Chahal, were present at the meeting.

Having made a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, the BJP has set sights on unseating the Kejriwal government in the forthcoming assembly elections. The saffron surge has made the AAP uneasy.

With inputs from PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda BJP working president Aam Aadmi Party AAP Delhi
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp