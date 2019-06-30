Fully confident of BJP unseating Kejriwal government: Nadda

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become “a laughing stock” and exuded confidence that his party will form the government in Delhi as the city needs a leadership with a “serious vision” for it. Addressing the party’s Delhi unit leaders on the second day of the state working committee’s meeting, he asked them to work together for the Delhi elections, due early next year.

In reference to the 2015 Assembly elections where the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats, Nadda claimed the people of Delhi have now started realising what the leaders have actually done.“They (AAP) have become a laughing stock. Delhi, being the national capital, needs leadership which has a serious vision for the city,” he said. Nadda claimed that people are not happy with the Arvind Kejriwal-government in Delhi and said his party is fully prepared to unseat the Kejriwal government. “I am fully confident that we will succeed in Delhi,” the BJP working president said.

In his 30-minute speech, Nadda listed the public-welfare schemes of the Modi government and congratulated BJP’s Delhi unit for its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which party won all the seven seats in the national capital. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said that the AAP has “failed to address acute water crisis” in the city and his party unit has prepared a detailed plan to address the problems plaguing the national capital.

Senior party leaders, including Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju, VK Malhotra, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Kuljeet Chahal, were present at the meeting.

Having made a clean sweep of all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, the BJP has set sights on unseating the Kejriwal government in the forthcoming assembly elections. The saffron surge has made the AAP uneasy.

With inputs from PTI.