IAF rescues team stranded for 17 days at An-32 crash site in Arunachal’s Siang

A 15-member search and rescue team stranded for 17 days at the An-32 crash site in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh was rescued by IAF helicopters on Saturday evening.

Published: 30th June 2019

Pic courtesy: IAF

GUWAHATI:  A 15-member search and rescue team stranded for 17 days at the An-32 crash site in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh was rescued by IAF helicopters on Saturday evening. The mountaineers — eight from the IAF (including 2 officers), four from the Army (including one officer) and three civilians — were air-dropped on June 12 to retrieve the bodies of 13 IAF personnel who were killed in the crash on June 3.

“All members are fit and in good health. IAF is thankful to the Indian Army, Arunachal Pradesh state administration, the police and local civilians for their unflinching support in this search and rescue mission,” the airforce said in a statement.The helicopters reached the crash site at about 5.15 pm.

The monsoon rains, hostile terrain, clouds, wild animals, snakes and insects stood in the way of their retreat from the site. IAF sources said trekking down the hill, which is as high as 12,000-ft, would be too risky and dangerous in this terrain and heavy rains.“The IAF has been trying to retrieve the mountaineering team as soon as possible. Despite ongoing active monsoon conditions, several sorties have been launched to reach the crash site but excessive clouding has prevented helicopter landings there,” Shillong-based defence spokesman Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh had said earlier.

He said ration and other essential supplies had been air-dropped to the mountaineers. The IAF has been in constant communication with them through satellite phones, he added. Arunachal’s West Siang district authorities had said foot march in the hostile and treacherous terrain in the monsoon would be risky as it would be slippery and the routes along dense forest housed venomous snakes, wild animals and insects.

