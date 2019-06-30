Home The Sunday Standard

I'm just focusing on Amy, says Saniyya Sidney

Actors Mark-paul Gosselaar and Saniyya Sidney speak about their on-screen chemistry on the thriller series, The Passage. 

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Saniyya Sidney

How did you get involved with this show?
Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Brad Wolgast): I had a relationship with 20th Century Fox from my previous show, Pitch. I read the script, became available, and thought it was an amazing opportunity to work with a very talented pedigree, Liz Heldens and Matt Reeves and Ridley Scott.

The material itself, what Liz was able to do with a trilogy of books, spoke to me in a way. As an actor, you go with your gutt... When that process started, I also read all three books and saw what the show’s blueprint is.

Did you have time to work on the chemistry, or was it just from the first day on the set?
MPG: No. I’ve said this before. We started off like our characters. I have a daughter who’s 12 years old, so I can relate to our relationship. We’re like, ‘Hey, hi’, but we were able to film in a linear fashion, and as we shot more scenes, we became more comfortable with each other — and that’s the story of Brad 
and Amy.

Have you read the books, Saniyya?
Saniyya Sidney: My dad has read all three books, so he told me what happened, but I want to wait, so I can be surprised by what happens with my character. But yeah, I’ve heard everything that has gone on, but now I’m just focusing on Amy – how is she gonna make it with Wolgast?

Mark, you haven’t really worked with sci-fi, so why did you choose to go this way?
MPG: I’m excited I am doing sci-fi, because now I can come to Comic-Con. Not one of my projects has ever been here. Sci-fi is an extension of drama. I’m just so excited!

Amy & Wolgast
“We’ve been told in the writer’s room that we’re going to draw out the relationship with Amy and Wolgast, before they go back to Project Noah, and before the virus starts to take a hold of her. Towards the end of the season, we may have an outbreak of the virus, and possibly get a glimpse of the future, said Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

