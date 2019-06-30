Home The Sunday Standard

OBC leader may head Congress party in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress is likely to have an OBC leader helming the state unit after the party won only one seat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, party insiders said.

Published: 30th June 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress state president Ashok Chavan

Congress state president Ashok Chavan

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra Congress is likely to have an OBC leader helming the state unit after the party won only one seat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, party insiders said. With Congress state president Ashok Chavan himself unable to save his own seat in Nanded, the party leadership started thinking on alternate lines. This has led to a hunt for OBC face for the party, said a senior state Congress leader.

Firebrand MLA from Chandrapur Vijay Wadettivar’s elevation as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly has fanned the speculation regarding the hunt for OBC face to replace Chavan. It gained momentum on Saturday when Kisan Congress national president Nana Patole resigned from his post. In Nagpur, Patole put up an impressive fight against BJP’s Nitin Gadkari.

Rajiv Satav, the only other Congress MP from Maharashtra in 2014 apart from Chavan, is another OBC face whom the party might choose for the post, said a party leader. Satav had been working as AICC secretary and had handled the party campaign in Gujarat two years ago. His proximity to the central party leadership might be the clincher. 

In Delhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met leaders from Maharashtra to discuss the state elections. “The talks were held on restructuring the state unit and looking for alliances with smaller parties but no major decision was taken,” a Congress state leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress state president Ashok Chavan Ashok Chavan Maharashtra
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp