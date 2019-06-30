OBC leader may head Congress party in Maharashtra

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Congress is likely to have an OBC leader helming the state unit after the party won only one seat in the recent Lok Sabha polls, party insiders said. With Congress state president Ashok Chavan himself unable to save his own seat in Nanded, the party leadership started thinking on alternate lines. This has led to a hunt for OBC face for the party, said a senior state Congress leader.

Firebrand MLA from Chandrapur Vijay Wadettivar’s elevation as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly has fanned the speculation regarding the hunt for OBC face to replace Chavan. It gained momentum on Saturday when Kisan Congress national president Nana Patole resigned from his post. In Nagpur, Patole put up an impressive fight against BJP’s Nitin Gadkari.

Rajiv Satav, the only other Congress MP from Maharashtra in 2014 apart from Chavan, is another OBC face whom the party might choose for the post, said a party leader. Satav had been working as AICC secretary and had handled the party campaign in Gujarat two years ago. His proximity to the central party leadership might be the clincher.

In Delhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met leaders from Maharashtra to discuss the state elections. “The talks were held on restructuring the state unit and looking for alliances with smaller parties but no major decision was taken,” a Congress state leader said.