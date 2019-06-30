Plush paradtigm

Home The Sunday Standard

Seltos is Kia Motors’ first vehicle for the Indian market and it is indigenously manufactured at their new facility set up in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Judging by what we got to witness at the global unveil, it sure looks like the car has the makings of a winner. This model carries the brand’s design DNA which lends it a rather striking appeal which looks sporty and premium at the same time. 

The muscular character lines, signature Tiger Nose Grille, sharp LED lights are all a Kia hallmark and so are the crystal cut alloys and striking tail lights. The vehicle impresses you with its visual appeal from every angle.

Planned as a premium plush vehicle at an affordable price range, the car’s cabin sports quilted seats with ventilation for the front passengers,a classy looking dashboard which boasts an upmarket finish, an 8-speaker Bose sound system and an advanced connected car technology known as UVO—with 37 smart features that fall in the following categories, namely, navigation, safety, security, vehicle management, remote access and convenience. 

Key features include AI voice command, vehicle tracking and engine immobilisation, SOS emergency assistance, remote engine start/stop and geo-fencing. 

