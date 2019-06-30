Home The Sunday Standard

Search still on for two Delhi workers swept away in Khayala drain

The search for the two missing workers who disappeared while working at the Delhi Jal Board drain in Khayala still going on Saturday.

NEW DELHI:  The search for the two missing workers who disappeared while working at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) drain in Khayala was still going on Saturday. According to the DJB at the end of the day, a stretch of around 80 feet in the drain, where the incident occurred, was yet to be searched. The National Disaster Management team is also on the ground.

“Our first priority is to locate the bodies of the workers, after that we are trying to figure ways to provide compensation to the families. The problem is that Pratibha construction company’s people cannot be traced since the incident,” informed Dinesh Mohaniya, DJB Vice-chairman.

The family of Shahrukh, one of the workers whose body has been found, has reached the assistance of the Delhi government, Mohaniya informed further. Three workers on Friday are believed to have washed away while working inside the ‘interceptor chamber’ at Subhash Nagar drain.

FIR for negligence was registered against the company which was working on project for more than a year.DJB has stated that the project of construction was being executed by a project management consultant- Engineers India Limited (EIL) which further sub-contracted the work to Pratibha Industries, which hired the men. The opposition demanded compensation for the families.

