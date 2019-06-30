Home The Sunday Standard

Three dead, ten injured as van collides with water tanker on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A call reporting the incident was received at midnight at Kalyanpuri Police Station and all were rushed to the hospital. 

Accident, Death

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  Two members of a family, including a minor, died and ten others were injured after their van rammed into a water tanker here at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Saturday, police said, adding that the van’s driver also lost his life in the incident. The 12-member family was on their way to Nainital from Uttam Nagar in west Delhi when their minibus rammed into a water tanker around midnight, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaspreet Singh said.

A call reporting the incident was received at midnight at Kalyanpuri Police Station. “They were all rushed to the hospital. Two have them who got critically injured were declared brought dead,” he said.

According to police, the water tanker was moving “very slow” without the backlights on. “The mini-traveller, in which the family was travelling rammed into the tanker and those sitting in the front, including the driver got badly injured,” he said.

A case under the relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the driver Santosh Yadav, 34, who is a resident of Himachal Mohalla, Mandawali. He was arrested later in the day, the DCP said.  The deceased have been identified as Monu Jain, 13; and Mukesh Jain, 39 and their 34-year-old driver NishantTen others, who were injured, were being treated.  The DCP said that the exact cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained but it seems that the low speed of the tanker resulted in the accident.

TAGS
Delhi Meerut Expressway Delhi Delhi accident case Delhi accident death
