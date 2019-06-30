Home The Sunday Standard

Traders protest mock drill by civic body at Connaught Place

In January 2017, the then Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu had conceptualised the idea, which was taken forward by the NDMC.

An aerial view of Connaught Place in New Delhi

NEW DELHI:  Traders at Connaught Place on Saturday staged a protest as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) conducted a mock drill for the pedestrianisation of the shopping hub on Sunday and Monday.

Traders who are miffed with the NDMC allegedly for not taking them into confidence about the plan, removed barricades placed by the civic body and claimed movement to Connaught Place will be restricted on Sunday and Monday as the NDMC plans to execute its pedestrianisation plan in the shopping hub.

Traders had raised an objection to the plan following which the NDMC had tweaked its earlier plan, which was to make the inner circle completely car-free, to focus on pedestrianising the blocks but giving access to all parking lots in the inner and outer circles to the car.

Connaught Place market, along with Chandni Chowk, was one of the locations initially chosen for pedestrianisation in the national capital. In January 2017, then Union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu had conceptualised the idea, which was taken forward by the NDMC.

With inputs from PTI.

