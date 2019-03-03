A glimpse into Skoda’s rich history

Praveen raja By

Skoda Monte Carlo aims to create premium variants that are reminiscent of the brand’s rich history. The first car to be offered under this sub-brand is the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo.

The sedan gets a black signature grille, gloss black mirrors, projector headlights with LED DRLs and it sits on dual tone 16-inch alloy wheels that have a glossy black finish on the bold covers. To add to its sporty appeal, the car also gets a black roof, black b-pillars with a Monte Carlo flag and you also get a black tailgate spoiler and grained sporty diffuser.

The cabin gets a similar black-themed sporty treatment. This includes the three-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel and the gear knob finished in perforated leather with a bit of red stitching tossed in for good measure. Monte Carlo leatherette seat upholstery with grey stripes adds to the aesthetics and you also get ribbed stainless steel pedals and scuff plates to finish off that sporty appeal. The cabin also benefits from a new 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is equipped with SmartLink which bundles MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in there.

The vehicle comes with the 1.5-L TDI diesel engine and the 1.6-L MPI petrol engine. The former produces 110 PS of power and has a torque output of 250 Nm. The petrol engine delivers 105 PS of power and a peak torque output of 153 Nm. On the safety front, the car gets ABS, ESC, Hill Hold Control (on the AT variants) and dual airbags as standard.

The price range starts at Rs 11.15 lakh to Rs 14.25 lakh.