Dual identity

CBR650R is one of the most awaited models from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer this year and will officially make its market debut later this month. Making an entry in the sports middleweight segment, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is looking at enticing biking enthusiasts with this aggressive machine that is tuned to take on racetracks yet find itself perfectly at home on the road as well.

The CBR650R will replace the CBR650F and move towards a more performance-oriented outlook. The bike draws its inspiration from the famous Fireblade that boasts a sharp aggressive super sports style and it is bound to go down well with those eagerly waiting a premium pedigree 600 cc motorcycle. The CBR650R will roll out of HMSI’s facility in Haryana and will be offered at a price below `8 lakh.