Government nod to procurement of 1,000 electric buses in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday approved the procurement of 1,000 low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses in order to boost public transport in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party government, which had made the announcement regarding this environment-friendly step a few months ago, has taken another step in this direction. According to the transport department, the first set of tenders is expected to be released within a week, and the first lot of electric buses is expected to hit the streets before the end of 2019.

While presenting the budget in the state Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the government would procure around 4,000 buses next year and 1,000 of them would be electric buses.

The 1,000 electric buses will be parked and charged overnight at six depots. Providing the charging infrastructure in the depots and the housing of charging units will be the responsibility of the concessionaire. The arrangements to provide power infrastructure at intermediate charging points along bus routes will also be the responsibility of the concessionaires.

The government, which has earmarked a budget of Rs 1,807 crore for the transport department, has decided to provide a subsidy of Rs 75 lakh per bus, or 60 per cent of the cost of the bus, whichever is lower, to the concessioner.

The subsidy and creation of infrastructure to supply power to the depots will cost an estimated Rs 800 crore.