Guest teachers continue protest over contract outside Manish Sisodia’s residence

NEW DELHI: Several guest teachers in Delhi government schools whose contract ended on February 28 protested outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence here on Saturday for the second day.

As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at uncertainty as their contracts ended on February 28. They have not yet been informed whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.

Shoaib Rana, member of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said that more than 5,000 teachers took part in the protest, and that the agitation would continue till they were regularised.Braving rains, the protesting teachers stayed put in front of the deputy CM’s residence.

The Delhi government had passed a Bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers working on contract in Delhi government-run schools in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said he supported the demands of the teachers and requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to approve the Bill.

“Request Hon @LtGovDelhi to approve the Bill. Delhi govt needs these teachers to run schools. Pls do not play with future of youth & students studying in govt schools,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The court ruling

The Delhi High Court had earlier directed that guest teachers would continue till February 28 or till the time regular teachers were appointed.