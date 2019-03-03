Home The Sunday Standard

Guest teachers continue protest over contract outside Manish Sisodia’s residence

The Delhi government had passed a Bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers working on contract in Delhi government-run schools in October 2017.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Guest teachers protesting outside Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

NEW DELHI: Several guest teachers in Delhi government schools whose contract ended on February 28 protested outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence here on Saturday for the second day.
As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at uncertainty as their contracts ended on February 28. They have not yet been informed whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.

Shoaib Rana, member of All India Guest Teachers’ Association, said that more than 5,000 teachers took part in the protest, and that the agitation would continue till they were regularised.Braving rains, the protesting teachers stayed put in front of the deputy CM’s residence.  

The Delhi government had passed a Bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers working on contract in Delhi government-run schools in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said he supported the demands of the teachers and requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to approve the Bill.

“Request Hon @LtGovDelhi to approve the Bill. Delhi govt needs these teachers to run schools. Pls do not play with future of youth & students studying in govt schools,” he tweeted on Saturday.

The court ruling

The Delhi High Court had earlier directed that guest teachers would continue till February 28 or till the time regular teachers were appointed.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Teachers Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp