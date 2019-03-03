Handmade and timeless treasures for you

For all those lovers of silver jewellery, there is good news. The one-stop destination for uniquely-crafted and pure silver jewellery, 925 Silver Jaipur, has unveiled a medley of vintage necklaces. Aesthetically mesmerizing, the collection recreates the magic of antique jewellery with a dash of black patina by oxidizing and gold coating.

It has been meticulously curated to suit the varied tastes of women for daily adornment and comes in different designs, each with an intricate use of stones. Available in different designs like Meenakari, Pankha, hasli, Jharokha and Hindu gods, the collection truly embodies the essence of old-world charm. What’s more, each piece is handmade with 92.5%, silver, and portrays the rich vibrancy of Pink city, Jaipur.

Speaking about the collection, Bharat Lashkari, founder of 925 Silver Jaipur said, “It is our constant endeavour to present exquisite jewellery in all our collections for our discerning customers. We believe in crafting jewellery that accentuates the entire look and makes one stand out from the crowd. Through this collection, we have also tried to capture the true spirit of Indian heritage.”

The collection is available online (www.925silverjaipur.com)