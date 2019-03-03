Home The Sunday Standard

Handmade and timeless treasures for you

What’s more, each piece is handmade with 92.5%, silver, and portrays the rich vibrancy of Pink city, Jaipur.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

For all those lovers of silver jewellery, there is good news. The one-stop destination for uniquely-crafted and pure silver jewellery, 925 Silver Jaipur, has unveiled a medley of vintage necklaces. Aesthetically mesmerizing, the collection recreates the magic of antique jewellery with a dash of black patina by oxidizing and gold coating.

It has been meticulously curated to suit the varied tastes of women for daily adornment and comes in different designs, each with an intricate use of stones. Available in different designs like Meenakari, Pankha, hasli, Jharokha and Hindu gods, the collection truly embodies the essence of old-world charm. What’s more, each piece is handmade with 92.5%, silver, and portrays the rich vibrancy of Pink city, Jaipur.

Speaking about the collection, Bharat Lashkari, founder of 925 Silver Jaipur said, “It is our constant endeavour to present exquisite jewellery in all our collections for our discerning customers. We believe in crafting jewellery that accentuates the entire look and makes one stand out from the crowd. Through this collection, we have also tried to capture the true spirit of Indian heritage.”  

The collection is available online (www.925silverjaipur.com)                                            

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp