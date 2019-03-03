In the courts

Home The Sunday Standard

Special judge Arvind Kumar also extended the protection from arrest granted to Vadra’s close aide and co-accused in the case, Manoj Arora, till March 19 and directed him to join the investigation.

Vadra’s interim bail extended till Mar 19

New Delhi: Robert Vadra’s interim bail was on Saturday extended till March 19 in a money laundering case by a Delhi court, which asked him to join the probe whenever asked to, after the Enforcement Directorate’s Special Public Prosecutor said that he was not cooperating in the matter and the agency needed to question him further. Special judge Arvind Kumar also extended the protection from arrest granted to Vadra’s close aide and co-accused in the case, Manoj Arora, till March 19 and directed him to join the investigation.

Court summons Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday summoned senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, The Caravan’s editor and its reporter as accused on April 25 in a defamation plea filed by NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek against the magazine. In his complaint, Vivek had said the magazine and Ramesh had attempted to “deliberately malign and defame” him. The three persons have been asked to appear before the court by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal.

Chopper case: Saxena asked to record statement on Mar 5

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday directed Rajeev Saxena, who had moved a plea to become an approver in the `3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, to record his statement before a magistrate on March 5. The court had earlier marked Saxena’s plea before the court of the chief metropolitan magistrate on March 2 for recording of his statement on his intentions for becoming an approver.

