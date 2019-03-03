It’s not just art but meditation

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Humble and extremely down to earth, artist Amita Prithviwasi gives the entire credit of her works to her husband, who she says, not only supported her but also encouraged and advised her as and when required. The 55 works on display at the AIFACS Gallery — the show is titled Anterman — have all been done in less than four months. “At that time I felt a strong urge to do a solo show, even though I had no body of work with me,” says Amita. She then applied for the gallery and a week later even got the confirmation that the booking has been done. And then began the hectic pace of her turning out one painting after the other — there is no mark of work done in haste in her paintings though.

“I began with a very positive thought in mind — that I will be able to do 55 paintings and that these will be liked by all,” she says. And then began her day and night of work, work and more work. Some days she worked through the night and then got busy with her household chores in the morning. Her learning in spiritualism — she is a follower of Brahmakumaris — helped a lot. “Painting is also a meditative exercise for me. While doing these works, I never felt any pressure or stress, my brush just flowed with the thoughts that came into my mind. This is the reason I decided to name the show Anterman,” she says, adding, “the music of Om chants in the background is an energiser.”

Done in rich and vibrant acrylic colours on canvas and sheets, the works simply demand your attention. Though her choice of colours is vivacious at no point do they seem over the top for, she has deftly woven bright and bold colours around the earthiness of natural tones to give these artworks gravity and substance. There is almost a mystic aura attached to each of her works.

An inborn artist, Amita won most competitions she participated in during her school and college days, but never thought of studying art till she had completed her post-graduation in political science. She did her diploma in art from Uttam Nagar-based Delhi Collage of Art. “After this diploma I did my BFA and MFA,” she says. “But I strongly feel that no amount of teaching helps if you don’t have it inside you,” she adds.

It’s either painting or managing her home for Amita. She has no other interest. In fact, she doesn’t even watch TV. “I am in a very happy space. I have everything I could want in life. Now is my time to give back to the society,” she says, adding that the proceeds of the show will be donated to some NGO working for the underprivileged people.