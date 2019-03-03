Not much will change on the LoC, feel former service chiefs

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: While the nation celebrated the return of its braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman from across the border, the issue surrounding cross-border disturbance is yet to change. In fact, former heads of armed forces expressed pessimism on the question of any change emerging from Pakistan anytime soon.

In an emphatic expression of his views General Bikram Singh, the former Chief of the Indian Army, said that Pakistan cannot afford to act against the terrorist groups it has nurtured for over four decades to bleed India and further its agenda in Afghanistan. It would result in opening another front, which Pakistan army can ill afford at this juncture. Moreover, these India-centric outfits like the JeM and LeT, in a climate of impunity, have acquired sweeping powers and have today become a law unto themselves.

He felt that the Pakistani establishment will continue to shield the terrorists until international pressure, spearheaded by India, is mounted on the rogue state to act. Pakistan will have to realise that it is creating and nurturing double-edged-swords that will bleed it too. It has to shun its selective approach factored into its ‘National Action Plan’ to deal with terrorism.

A pragmatic anti-terrorism campaign must endeavor to defeat the scourge in all its forms and manifestations. A strategy that categorizes terrorists as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ is inherently flawed. Changing the gun-culture in Pakistan, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and changing the belligerent frames of reference of the youth acquired through indoctrination in the Madrasas will be a long haul.

“Pakistan has to bring up a generation of people who don’t like the sight of blood and death. It can be done in the next 10 to 15 years. Also, Pakistan will need some help from outside to change as the things have gone out of its hand. The education system, mindset, and society will have to transform,” General Singh added.

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd) feels that if political leadership was running Pakistan then things could have improved. “Pakistan is ruled by its military and Deep State headed by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They have everything to lose if things get better between the two countries. The biggest loser will be the Pakistan Army which loses its credibility and reason to rule.”

For Prakash, India’s growth is the best answer. “The answer is in India continuing to do economically well. This will also strengthen us militarily. Also, we need to find a solution with the youth of Kashmir so that they don’t pick up weapons,” the former Navy chief said.