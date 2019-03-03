Home The Sunday Standard

Not much will change on the LoC, feel former service chiefs

Former heads of armed forces expressed pessimism on the question of any change emerging from Pakistan anytime soon.

Published: 03rd March 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Pulwama attack, Soldiers

Soldiers at the Pulwama suicide bomb attack site. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: While the nation celebrated the return of its braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman from across the border, the issue surrounding cross-border disturbance is yet to change. In fact, former heads of armed forces expressed pessimism on the question of any change emerging from Pakistan anytime soon.

In an emphatic expression of his views General Bikram Singh, the former Chief of the Indian Army, said that Pakistan cannot afford to act against the terrorist groups it has nurtured for over four decades to bleed India and further its agenda in Afghanistan. It would result in opening another front, which Pakistan army can ill afford at this juncture. Moreover, these India-centric outfits like the JeM and LeT, in a climate of impunity, have acquired sweeping powers and have today become a law unto themselves.

He felt that the Pakistani establishment will continue to shield the terrorists until international pressure, spearheaded by India, is mounted on the rogue state to act. Pakistan will have to realise that it is creating and nurturing double-edged-swords that will bleed it too. It has to shun its selective approach factored into its ‘National Action Plan’ to deal with terrorism.

A pragmatic anti-terrorism campaign must endeavor to defeat the scourge in all its forms and manifestations. A strategy that categorizes terrorists as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ is inherently flawed. Changing the gun-culture in Pakistan, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and changing the belligerent frames of reference of the youth acquired through indoctrination in the Madrasas will be a long haul.

“Pakistan has to bring up a generation of people who don’t like the sight of blood and death. It can be done in the next 10 to 15 years. Also, Pakistan will need some help from outside to change as the things have gone out of its hand. The education system, mindset, and society will have to transform,” General Singh added.

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd) feels that if political leadership was running Pakistan then things could have improved. “Pakistan is ruled by its military and Deep State headed by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They have everything to lose if things get better between the two countries. The biggest loser will be the Pakistan Army which loses its credibility and reason to rule.”

For Prakash, India’s growth is the best answer. “The answer is in India continuing to do economically well. This will also strengthen us militarily. Also, we need to find a solution with the youth of Kashmir so that they don’t pick up weapons,” the former Navy chief said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhinandan Varthaman India Pakistan stand off LoC pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp