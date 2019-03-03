Reminiscent of a tasteful past

His edible imagination infused with nostalgic ingenuity makes for a delicious spread of progressive cuisine that holds on to old memories. Corporate Chef of Prankster Harangad Singh knows its value and that’s why through his new menu he has brought classics from erstwhile kitchens that now lay in wait at

his restaurant.

Singh’s cooking story is a simple one. Make food that people understand and can relate to. There is no need for frills or thrills unless it adds to the taste. “The moment you feel comfortable with what you see on your plate is when you form a relationship with it, and given the vast Indian flavour palate, we can do so much with the ingredients we have,”says Singh.

Taking inspiration from old-style cooking and eating practices, he has put together a menu that rekindles familiarity. Take for instance the Kala Chana Shorba which takes a typical Punjabi ingredient — kala channa — and uses it to make soup instead of the popular channa curry. Some butter and a squeeze of lemon later, you have wholesome goodness. There is also the Cooker Meat cooked and served in a pressure cooker that takes you back to those weekends your father would raid the kitchen and make this signature. “Its aroma fills your stomach even before the tender bubbling meat reaches your table. Have it with a simple tandoori roti and you don’t need anything else,” he says.

There is chena served as chaat and Dal Makhni as a Dal Makhni Trilogy. The ltater is an invention Singh excitedly tells us about. “For Punjabis, Dal Makhni is a staple that they’ve enjoyed as a main dish. For the first time they’ll try it as a starter,” he says, adding, “The first layer is made of daal ke roti that we used to have as children when daal was left over from the night before. The second layer comprises daal makhni

galouti. The dish is finally topped off with daal makhani mousse.”

Creating sweet nostalgia is Mumma Cooker Atta cake or the Atta Semiyan, which many of us have eaten in our younger days. “There is also the Pakhtooni Tandoori Murg that stood out from brass urns lending it a smokey aroma,” says the chef.

One dish at a time, the new menu opens a box of culinary surprises that are reminiscent of a tasteful past and a delicious future.