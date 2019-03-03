Saving the weaves of Northeast

Angela Paljor By

India's rich culture has always been something we all pride in. However, the Northeastern part of the country carries its own enigma. And designer Tara Bhuyan has been working on one such treasure, the textiles.

Bhuyan’s latest offering is the bridal and cocktail wear which captures the essence and ethos of the Assamese tapestry. It was the fervour to create a masterpiece which would reflect her roots, that Bhuyan started working on this particular collection. “I do not have technical experience in the field of fashion. However, it was the special weaves of Assam mainly Muga, Pat and Eri, and the beautiful traditional motifs, that have been handed down generations amidst the weaving communities of Assam, that encouraged me to showcase my dream in the form of design sensibilities,” says Bhuyan.

Apart from the ultimate weaves that come out from the loom, she wanted to bring the talents of the Assamese weavers to the forefront. “I truly believe in what Gandhiji, once said: ‘Assamese women weave dreams in their looms’ and I’m trying to give their dreams a platform,” says Bhuyan, adding, “The other big dream that I always had, is that I want to see these woven tapestries on the ramp as wearable costumes with elegance and style. With every weave that I held, I looked at a gown or a cocktail or even a bridal lehenga being carried with panache! This has been my inspiration.”

The bridal wear comprises of materials woven on natural colour palettes that are tastefully crafted, distinctive with zari (guna) brocade work with exotic motifs and rich hues of the Northeast. “The collection intends to give a fresh look to wedding wear. Thus, a lot of experimentation has been done in terms of the textile and the colour,” says she, adding, “While the cocktail is all about a beautiful blend of Muga silk and Earth tones with Swarovski crystals, intricate detailing and surreal sequin work to give a rich luminous look.”

A professional banker and a mother of two young daughters, Bhuyan believes that the upliftment of the handloom weavers in India has not changed substantially. “With designers like me popularising the state handloom, we are taking a baby step for the weavers to showcase their weave and talent so that they can start looking forward to a better livelihood,” says Bhuyan as she signs off.

The idea

Assam silk denotes three major types of indigenous silks produced in Assam; the golden Muga, the white Pat and the warm Eri silk. Designer Tara Bhuyan has used these products to create her seasonal and special occasion collection. For her latest collection, she has also used some popular Assamese weaving motifs on the Mekhela Chadors (traditional attire of Assamese women)