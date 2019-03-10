Candidates of arrogant Congress will lose their deposit in poll: Arvind Kejriwal

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Congress of being “arrogant” and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls. At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but “it did not understand”.

Recently, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there’s unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. “Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Lok Sabha elections,” Kejriwal claimed.

In Mustafabad, Kejriwal requested the people to make sure that votes don’t get split between the Congress and the AAP. “Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Speculation over a pre-poll alliance between the Congress and the AAP still persists, even as Rahul Gandhi has already said the Delhi unit of his party is against it.

Incidentally, Delhi Congress President Sheila Dikshit on Saturday met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence to discuss the state unit’s preparedness for the coming Lok Sabha elections. Party sources said the former Chief Minister also apprised Gandhi about the party booth presidents’ convention scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi stadium on March 11.

With agency inputs