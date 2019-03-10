Home The Sunday Standard

AAP's electric buses: Vijender Gupta writes to Anil Baijal for inquiry

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had approved the proposal to add 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses to the national capital’s public transport fleet.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

An electric bus (for representation purpose only)

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday wrote to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking a high-level inquiry into the AAP government’s decision to purchase 1000 electric buses “without concrete planning”.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had approved the proposal to add 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses to the national capital’s public transport fleet. If implemented, Delhi will become the first city in the country to have such large number of environment-friendly public vehicles.

The BJP has been claiming Kejriwal had taken the decision to procure 1,000 electric buses in “haste, without any concrete planning” for its infrastructure. It also claimed the government neither had depots to park these buses nor the power infrastructure to charge them.  The ruling AAP had dismissed the allegations as “laughable”.

On Saturday, Gupta reiterated his charges that the AAP government neither had depots to park these electric buses nor the power infrastructure to charge them. “Of the six bus depots approved to house these buses, five do not even exist on the ground. East Vinod Nagar and Burari are part of protected forest. No permission has been taken from the forest department so far for constructing bus depots at these places,” the senior BJP leader wrote in his letter.

A copy of the letter to Raj Niwas was posted on the Twitter handle of the BJP leader.Gupta also drew the L-G’s attention to the lack of infrastructure to charge such a large number of vehicles.  “Dedicated grids for power supply system have to be provided.” But when the government was told that there 18 to 24 months would be required, the senior BJP leader said, a show cause notice was issued to the special power secretary under “political pressure”.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Anil Baijal Electric buses AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp