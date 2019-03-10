Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi Metro: CISF helped over 240 distressed women

Security is one area where the central armed police force remained ever alert as seen in the confiscation of 11 arms and 87 pieces of ammunition in 34 cases last year.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: As many as 242 women “in distress” inside Delhi metro were helped while travelling and 108 missing children reunited with their parents by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) last year.
Furthermore, another 16 such women passengers in need of help took help from CISF personnel in January. Eight missing children were returned to their parents in the same month.

Security is one area where the central armed police force remained ever alert as seen in the confiscation of 11 arms and 87 pieces of ammunition in 34 cases last year. Four such cases were reported in January, which led to the recovery of 20 pieces of ammunition.  

For the safety of commuters, the CISF carried out 111 operations last year inside and outside the Metro stations resulting in identification and driving out of 498 pickpockets. Another such 15 suspects were caught in the first month of this year.

“Whenever a pickpocket is identified, we take immediate action by finding the victim and returning their property. When any such crime takes place in the metro, it is a bit difficult to identify but it is very easy at stations. A commuter has to be smart in the train. When the metro is really crowded, you don’t get to know even through the CCTV footage what is happening to someone in between the crowd,” CISF  Assistant Inspector General and spokesperson Hemendra Singh said.

“Women safety is our priority. The metro has been expanding and its network is more than 200 km,” he said, adding the CISF was committed to make the metro crime- free and inconvenience-free with all security measures put in place.

According to last year’s data, out of the total number of 238 passengers caught walking on the track, 201 were fined by the force. Last year, the CISF recovered 140 laptops, 329 mobile phones, and 27 cameras and handed them over to their owners through station controllers of the DMRC.

Surveillance bolstered inside stations

Over 11,000 CCTV cameras were installed to bolster electronic monitoring and surveillance at Metro premises. Also, CISF personnel are trained from time to time on gender sensitivity

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Women safety CISF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp