Delhi Metro: CISF helped over 240 distressed women

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: As many as 242 women “in distress” inside Delhi metro were helped while travelling and 108 missing children reunited with their parents by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) last year.

Furthermore, another 16 such women passengers in need of help took help from CISF personnel in January. Eight missing children were returned to their parents in the same month.

Security is one area where the central armed police force remained ever alert as seen in the confiscation of 11 arms and 87 pieces of ammunition in 34 cases last year. Four such cases were reported in January, which led to the recovery of 20 pieces of ammunition.

For the safety of commuters, the CISF carried out 111 operations last year inside and outside the Metro stations resulting in identification and driving out of 498 pickpockets. Another such 15 suspects were caught in the first month of this year.

“Whenever a pickpocket is identified, we take immediate action by finding the victim and returning their property. When any such crime takes place in the metro, it is a bit difficult to identify but it is very easy at stations. A commuter has to be smart in the train. When the metro is really crowded, you don’t get to know even through the CCTV footage what is happening to someone in between the crowd,” CISF Assistant Inspector General and spokesperson Hemendra Singh said.

“Women safety is our priority. The metro has been expanding and its network is more than 200 km,” he said, adding the CISF was committed to make the metro crime- free and inconvenience-free with all security measures put in place.

According to last year’s data, out of the total number of 238 passengers caught walking on the track, 201 were fined by the force. Last year, the CISF recovered 140 laptops, 329 mobile phones, and 27 cameras and handed them over to their owners through station controllers of the DMRC.

Surveillance bolstered inside stations

Over 11,000 CCTV cameras were installed to bolster electronic monitoring and surveillance at Metro premises. Also, CISF personnel are trained from time to time on gender sensitivity