Nature is the biggest teacher one can have, says Delhi artist

Ghaziabad resident Jyoti Tyagi is showcasing her inner journey through her works at a solo art show titled Transformation: A Journey Towards An Everlasting Endeavour Of Better Self.

We seem to be entering into an age of spiritual enlightenment. What else can explain so many artists using their paints and brushes to depict the inward journey of the soul. Ghaziabad resident Jyoti Tyagi is one such artist who is showcasing her inner journey through her works at a solo art show titled Transformation: A Journey Towards An Everlasting Endeavour Of Better Self.

The week-long exhibition begins today (March 10) at Rabindra Bhawan, Lalit Kala Akademi, Mandi House. On display are 20 of her works depicting the elements of organic life process visible through myriad feminine forms — entwined, uplifted, free-flowing and sitting in deep meditation.

The works are displayed in different settings, visible through the elements of nature viz earth, water, fire, air and ether. Significantly, each of her works shows her close adherence to the Vedic principle of vyom (space) — there is a distinct central form surrounded by a pristine space, leaving the viewer unrestricted viewing opportunities.

“These elements are going through an organic life process that brings about a metabolic change in our soul. It steers us towards righteousness and teaches us how to remain balanced, satisfied and centred, amidst the hustle and bustle of life,” she says.

The artist in her draws her inspiration from Nature. “Nature is the biggest teacher one can have. We only have to pay attention to what it is trying to tell us. Most people don’t understand it, and keep running towards one or the other Guru seeking answers to their questions. If only we tuned into Nature, we would get all our answers,” she says.

“The biggest lesson that I have got from Nature is that before we expect and accept things from others, we must also cultivate a habit to give,” she adds.

A self-taught artist, Jyoti turned towards fine arts only after she got free from her familial responsibilities. “Though I have been interested in art since my childhood and used to participate in art competitions, taking it up professionally never occurred to me. It was only after my son entered college, and I had a lot of free time on my hand that I picked up my brush and easel,” she says.

Initially, she began making craft pieces — they drew much appreciation for her, but didn’t satisfy her soul. “So I started sketching and then graduated to painting,” she says. Other than painting, Jyoti loves reading books and enjoys music. “I love all genres of books and music. What I’ll do at a particular moment depends on my mood at that instant. So one day it can be crime thriller, the other a self-help book; one day it can be hard rock, and the other day purely classical ragas,” she adds, signing off.

