PM Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro’s new Blue Line section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line at Greater Noida on Saturday, while Minister of State for Culture and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Mahesh Sharma looks on | PTI

NOIDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. The prime minister inaugurated the facility during an event held in Greater Noida.

The fully elevated section, which is an extension of the Blue Line, has six stations—Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. It will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.

“Services will begin at 4 pm today. The frequency of trains on this new section during peak hours would be 5 minutes and 26 seconds,” a senior DMRC official said.

The total length of Blue Line after the opening of this section is 56.6 km, up from nearly 50 km earlier between Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre. On Friday Modi had inaugurated the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section of Delhi Metro’s Red Line.

With that new entirely-elevated section, the Delhi Metro forayed into the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time, touching the industrial areas in twin cities of Ghaziabad and Sahibabad.

After flagging off the Red Line section, Modi had taken a ride in a metro train from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) metro station in Ghaziabad to Kashmere Gate station in Delhi, and on the way also interacted with commuters onboard.’     

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, S K Pathak, had recently accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 6.675-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line, which was inspected on Monday, the official said.

After the opening of the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, the total length of the DMRC network is now over 343 km, with 250 metro stations. The DMRC’s network in Uttar Pradesh has now increased to over 59.5 km.

(With agency inputs)

