Home The Sunday Standard

Sheila Dikshit meets Sonia Gandhi, sets off AAP alliance speculation again

A state unit functionary said the two leaders, possibly, had a one-on-one discussion over joining hands with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 10th March 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Saturday met United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi here, setting off a round of speculation regarding a poll alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A state unit functionary said the two leaders, possibly, had a one-on-one discussion over joining hands with AAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) allies are putting pressure on us to stitch a coalition with AAP. Recently, Farooq Abdullah, chairman of the National Conference, confronted Dikshit at a wedding in New Delhi. He asked why she was against the tie-up. Later, he also talked to Rahulji on the issue and reportedly suggested an alliance. Dikshit’s meeting with Soniaji today is the outcome of that conversation with Abdullah and Rahulji,” said a Delhi Congress leader.

Dikshit, last week, announced her opposition to an alliance with AAP. After a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the same issue, she had said it was unanimously decided that there would be no alliance.  

Dikshit refused to reveal details of Friday’s meeting, but added that neither had discussed the alliance.
“There was no point discussing it because Rahulji already made his stand clear on the subject. I met Soniaji privately.  She is my leader... I will not respond to rumours,” she said.   

The development assumes significance as Congress leaders say the final decision on an electoral pact with AAP will be taken in the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the date for which is not yet known.      
After meeting Sonia, Dikshit met Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) leaders.

“A section of Delhi leaders, including PC Chacko and former president Ajay Maken, are also in favour of an alliance,” the leader said.

“We don’t want to comment on their internal matters,” said AAP’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.     

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheila Dikshit Congress UPA AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp