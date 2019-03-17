Appoint special observers at mosques: BJP to poll panel        

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The BJP has requested the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to appoint special observers at mosques to prevent any attempt to influence voters on “religious lines” during the Lok Sabha election.

Polling in Delhi will be held on May 12.

In a letter, BJP Delhi Pradesh legal department convener Neeraj gave examples of alleged attempts by some AAP leaders to polarise voters on religious lines for requesting the CEO to appoint special observers at mosques. Neeraj referred to tweets and speeches made by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for “spreading communal hatred”.

“We are bound to write you this complaint due to recent repeated attempts to polarise voters on religious lines by the convener of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and his party members,” Neeraj wrote. “He has been giving baseless statements to polarise the voters in Muslim-dominated areas.”

The Delhi BJP legal convener urged the CEO to appoint special observers for mosques so that the political and religious leaders could not spread “hate” among people to “influence” elections. “If any violation takes place, based on the reports of the special observers, the EC can take immediate cognisance of it and initiate necessary action,” he said.

This is a matter of “grave concern” with regard to ensuring free and fair elections, Neeraj claimed.