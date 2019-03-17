Home The Sunday Standard

Deepika Padukone unveils her ‘Statue of Purpose’

Deepika Padukone is currently in London to unveil her ‘Statue of Purpose’ at the Madame Tussauds max museum.

Published: 17th March 2019

Deepika Padukone is currently in London to unveil her ‘Statue of Purpose’ at the Madame Tussauds wax museum. The Padmaavat actor, who runs the mental health awareness foundation Live Laugh Love, has dedicated the statue to her initiative. 

Talking about it Deepika said, “As a little girl, I was a very curious kid. For me, purpose is something that is very important. However, big or small, whatever I am doing in my life is very important to me.”

She added, “After I got a call from Madame Tussauds, I thought what is the purpose of this, why are we doing this, or what is it that my fans will remember me for, remember my figure for, what is it that I would like to leave behind.

The cause of mental health is very close to my heart, it is something that I am extremely passionate about. I said that’s it, I would like for my fans when they see my figure I hope it reminds them of someone who did something for the cause of mental illness, who worked towards creating awareness and destigmatizing mental illness.”

