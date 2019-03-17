Flavor town for Good food and good vibes

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

If you are a resident of Gurugram then feel blessed but if you happen to be visiting the NCR township, make sure you get to Flavor Town. Located at Sushant Lok near Huda City Centre Metro Station, it is an idyllic hangout, for families, couples and friends to enjoy, engage and explore that’s fast becoming popular and most-favoured one. Spread over 50,000 sq ft, Flavor Town is the newest food and entertainment hub in the city that boasts of 20 premium multi-cuisine restaurants, including salad bars, fast food joints and chaat centres offering lip-smacking delicacies, salons for relaxation and round-the-clock events like yoga mornings, orchestra evenings and tambola nights.

The idea of opening Flavor Town, which started operations in October last year, germinated with the mutual understandings of the owners of the respective outlets — Chew Bakery, Phoking, Koolchaas, Momo King, Barista, The Egg Company, The Embassy, The FitAF, Nazeer Foods, Norenj, Woks & Pans and Chicago Pizza, Dosa Express to name a few.

“We wanted to promote a community like feeling for the people of Delhi-NCR. This place is an ideal destination for all occasions, be it business meetings, family outings or casual hangouts,” said Jatin Mahani, spokesperson, BESTECH Chambers that owns Flavor Town.

Ask Mahani what makes Flavor Town special for people to stop going to their old favourites and be with them and he says, “We are more focused on providing the right quality of service while promoting a community feeling. Be it a walk in the lush green open space, a dinner date, a business lunch, a family outing or a fun session with friends, festival celebrations or a much-needed pamper session at Looks Salon, we have got you all covered under one roof. We bet good food, good looks and good vibes here.”

He isn’t wrong. People have already started frequenting this place.

“This is the first time I have visited here, and I must say I am impressed. There are so many eating-out options to choose from,” says Shreya Kaura, a student of Jesus Mary College, dining at Chicago Pizza with her group of friends. “A foodie like me is spoilt for choice. The best thing is along with the top-line restaurants, there also are chaat centres. The neatness of the place is the icing on the cake. We will surely come here again,” adds her friend Surbhi Juneja.

Over the last six months that Flavor Town has been operational, the footfall is slowly but steadily rising. “We understand that it takes time to establish trust and build a faithful customer base. People have started coming here, more so during evenings and weekends. And we are getting encouraging feedback from our customers,” says Mahani.